'Goodbye Christopher Robin' release date, trailer news: 'Winnie the Pooh' books bring family together but tear them apart
A new movie titled "Goodbye Christopher Robin" will be coming out in the fall. It is about how a boy inspired the "Winnie the Pooh" books and the toll it took on his family.
A new trailer for "Goodbye Christopher Robin" was just released recently and it gives viewers an idea of what to expect from the heart-warming movie.
"Goodbye Christopher Robin" tells the story of author A.A. Milne (Domhnall Gleeson) and the inspiration he got from his son Christopher Robin (Will Tilston) in creating and writing the "Winnie the Pooh" series of books.
Set in England after World War I, people were just recovering from the horrors of war and looking for some kind of comfort to distract themselves from it. Milne, who himself fought in the war, was going through post-traumatic stress when he decided to write about something that would uplift the spirits of the people.
His precocious son, Christopher Robin, with his stuffed toys which included a bear, a little pig, a donkey and a tiger, would serve as the inspiration and give rise to the characters Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger. Milne's son would also become a character in the books under the same name, Christopher Robin.
The resulting children's books become a hit sensation with the people and soon enough, Milne and his family are going on book tours and interviews. Due to its increasing popularity, Milne had to write more books which took him away more and more from spending time with his son.
As to how Milne dealt with the situation regarding his son and the growing success of the books, viewers will have to watch the movie to find out the ending.
Joining the cast of characters are Milne's wife Daphne (Margot Robbie) and his son's nanny Olive (Kelly Macdonald). The film is directed by Simon Curtis ("My Week with Marilyn," "Woman in Gold").
"Goodbye Christopher Robin" will open in theaters on Friday, Oct 13.
