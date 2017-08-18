'Good Omens' cast news: David Tennant, Michael Sheen join as Crowley, Aziraphale

David Tennant plays the Tenth Doctor in "Doctor Who" YouTube/Doctor Who

Fans of the late Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman's "Good Omens" can rejoice at the actors who have just been cast for major roles in the miniseries. David Tennant and Michael Sheen join the cast of the show as the characters Crowley and Aziraphale.

Tennant, known for his role as the Tenth Doctor in "Doctor Who" and the villainous Kilgrave in "Jessica Jones," will be playing Crowley, a demon who is not incredibly enthusiastic about the end of the world and who also has trouble finding the Antichrist. Sheen, known for his role in "Masters of Sex" and in movies such as "Frost/Nixon" and "Passengers," will be playing Aziraphale, a fussy angel, according to Variety.

"Good Omens" follows Crowley and Aziraphale in the year 2018, and on the edge of an apocalypse as humanity prepares for judgement. Sheen told Variety that "Good Omens" was one of his favorite stories, having first read it as a teenager, and shared that it is a dream come true to take on the role of Aziraphale.

Gaiman, who co-authored the book alongside Pratchett, also wrote the scripts for all six episodes of the series. Rob Wilkins, who was Pratchett's long-time assistant, told The Guardian that Terry would have been very pleased to see Tennant play Crowley. He added that the two of them have previously talked about which actors they would want to see play Crowley and Aziraphale, and Tennant was on the late author's mind for the former.

Wilkins revealed that Pratchett was a fan of Tennant's take of the Doctor in the long-running science fiction series, as his adaptation never tried to rely on his sonic screwdriver to get out of sticky situations. Wilkins also said that they have seen the scripts that Gaiman has penned and is excited to see it come to life on the small screen.

"Good Omens" premieres in 2019 on Amazon Prime. It will air on BBC 2 at a later date.