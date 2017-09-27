'Golf Story' news: Release date for Nintendo Switch version announced

Despite its modest look, "Golf Story" will feature a dramatic storyline complete with diverse characters. Golf Story Game official website

Nintendo Switch owners will have another tale to like, as "Golf Story" will be released for the Switch soon.

Developer Sidebar Games confirmed in an IGN interview that their game for the Nintendo handheld will be released on Sept. 28. "Golf Story" for Switch would be released as part of the Nindies Nintendo showcase, where several indie games get ported and released for the Switch console.

"Golf Story" is an indie title where players step into the shoes of a nameless golfer who was forced to give up everything important to him for one final chance of achieving his dream, which is presumably to win a game of golf. The game will feature eight different game environments for players to explore and play golf in, each with their own courses, towns, people, and secrets.

While not much has been revealed by the developer in terms of narrative, they promised that "Golf Story" will have a dramatic plot with a diverse cast of characters to keep the player company. The game will also function like a roleplaying game (RPG) where players get to explore, complete challenges, solve puzzles, and upgrade their skills and golfing equipment. Apart from golf, players will also be able to partake in extra challenges like races, mowing, drone flights and geocaching, similar to "Stardew Valley" but with golf instead of farming.

The release date of "Golf Story" came as a surprise to some. Although the developers have announced a September release date, they did not follow up since then, and they have been reportedly discreet about their upcoming game. Fans even started to worry that the game might not follow through.

No Switch system specifications or requirements for the game have been announced, but "Golf Story" is set to be released on Sept. 28 in European and Australian eShops for Nintendo Switch.