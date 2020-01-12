Golden moments among the mess

Life isn't perfect, but it has perfect moments

Have you ever had an idea of how something is going to go and then reality happens, and it all goes quite differently? Whilst this happens at any stage of your life, I think it is especially true when you have small children.

We recently went on a family holiday. We had a lovely time together, but did everything go like I had envisioned? Well, not really.

For example, while we were all happily playing at the beach together, I thought it was a good time for me to go for a little snorkel. I was having an amazing swim and feeling so thankful and on cloud nine, and then I looked up and saw my husband waving me in. I could see two crying children wanting their mummy as sand had gotten into their eyes. We then quickly exited the tropical paradise. Ah sigh.

There are many funny little stories like these that happened over the course of the week.

And I was reminded that you've just got to appreciate the little golden moments that happen among the mess.

Golden God moments

Sometimes I expect things to go a certain way with my relationship with God too. I want him to show up and talk to me on my terms and in my timing. But it doesn't seem to go like this.

There are golden moments among the messiness of life.

God could speak through a friend, a song, a sunset or a dance.

Sometimes it could be through a message, a walk, a prayer, a piece of art, or simply through silence.

We cannot limit him or put him in a box. He is so much bigger than our human minds can comprehend, and he wants to do a new thing.

Isaiah chapter 43, verse 19 says:

"For I am about to do something new. See, I have already begun! Do you not see it? I will make a pathway through the wilderness. I will create rivers in the dry wasteland."

We just need a seed of faith and believe He can do all things and will do things in his timing, not ours and in his way, not our way.

1 Corinthians chapter 2, verse 9 says:

"No eye has seen, no ear has heard, and no mind has imagined what God has prepared for those who love him.

Courtesy of Press Service International