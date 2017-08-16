Gogglebox vicar Rev Kate Bottley joins kitchen showdown in Celebrity Masterchef

The beloved TV-vicar and broadcaster the Rev Kate Bottley will be joining the latest edition of the BBC's cooking competition Celebrity Masterchef, airing tonight.

The Rev Kate Bottley has become a familiar face on British TV, and now joins the 12th series of 'Celebrity Masterchef'.

Celebrity Masterchef 2017 will see 20 stars battle it out in a kitchen contest, hoping to please judges John Torode and Gregg Wallace, according to The Sun. The Rev Kate Bottley, a Church of England priest and star of the popular show Gogglebox, joins the line-up alongside famous faces such as former S Club 7 star Rachel Stevens, comedian Vic Reeves and TV host Ulrika Jonsson.

Other celebrities include the Olympian Rebecca Adlington, Outnumbered's Tyger Drew Honey, broadcaster Angelica Bell and opera star Lesley Garrett.

Bottley first shot to public prominence when a flashmob video of a wedding she officiated went viral online. She was then approached to appear as a featured viewer on the programme Gogglebox, where the audience watches the reactions of selected viewers as they watch the week's TV. Bottley joined in 2014, and became so popular that she remained on the programme for five series before taking a break in 2016.

She previously described the choice of her and her husband Graham to join Gogglebox: 'We wanted to show people that just because we have a faith and are Christians, it doesn't mean we are four-headed.

'We watch telly like everybody else, we have arguments - we are normal people.'

Bottley has also presented the BBC's flagship Christian-worship staple, Songs of Praise.

Celebrity Masterchef begins tonight on BBC One at 8pm