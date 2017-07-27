God's Not Dead star Kevin Sorbo's luxury vacation getaway goes on the market for $6.5m

x

Kevin Sorbo's vacation home (Photo: Corcoran)

Kevin Sorbo, the star of 'God's Not Dead' and the TV show 'Hercules,' is selling his vacation home in the prestigious Hamptons for a cool $6.5m.

The luxury pad is a sprawling 12,500-square-feet set within five acres of land. The home is spread over three storeys featuring eight bedrooms and no fewer than 12 bathrooms, as well as its own gym, pool, spa, and home theater, the Daily Mail reports.

Kevin Sorbo's vacation home is being sold by Corcoran through the Realtor listing website. Realtor describes a sumptuous master 'wing' that includes the bedroom with its own fireplaced sitting area, as well as an office, a 'luxurious' bath, two walk-in closets and 'expansive' terraces.

Out in the garden, the new owner can enjoy gazing at the sunset across a 3.5 acre pond.

According to the Daily Mail, the house has a colorful past as Sorbo was forced to take action against a renter a few years ago who unbeknownst to him, was making money off the property by charging people to use it as a pop-up party venue. The lavish bashes were shut down when the neighbors started complaining and Sorbo got lawmakers to issue a court order banning any more parties at the property.

While the home is certainly beautiful, Realtor.com News speculates that the actor and his wife and three kids probably spend hardly any time there as he's got such a packed filming schedule.

His most recent big hits were God's Not Dead and God's Not Dead 2, and a third installment is reportedly in the pipeline - great news for Sorbo fans.

