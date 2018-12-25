God's love leaves no room for hatred or tribalism, says Archbishop of Canterbury

Thy Kingdom Come

The Archbishop of Canterbury has urged people to put aside their differences this Christmas and instead embrace God's language of love.

In his Christmas Day sermon, the Most Rev Justin Welby said God's love was 'exclusive' and left no room for hatred or greed.

'It requires us to forget other languages of hatred, tribalism, rivalry, political advantage and of materialism, pride, greed, and so many more,' he said.

The Archbishop encouraged people feeling hopeless in the face of national and international instability to find their comfort in God.

'When great events stir us, or gathering shadows in nation or world wake us in the dark hours, we bring light when we turn to God made flesh and speak the language of God's love,' he said.

'When suffering overwhelms, and all answers seem vain, God's word is faithful – faithful to those who do not have the strength to hang on to God.'

The message is timely as Britain continues to wrestle over Britain's departure from the EU, with the debate on the Government's Brexit deal set to resume in Parliament after the Christmas break.

The Archbishop said God's language of love also needed to be spoken by those in power or positions of wealth on behalf of the persecuted, poor and suffering.

'It must be spoken by us on behalf of the persecuted, those farmers in the middle belt of Nigeria who speak God's language of love in protest and lament as they suffer. One thousand and more killed this year alone,' he said.

'It must be spoken by us on behalf of the Christian communities of the Middle East and around the world.

'And God speaks its words for the poor and suffering and oppressed in every place at every time.'