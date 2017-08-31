Entertainment
Pope Francis to world leaders: 'listen to the cry of the Earth and the cry of the poor'
Mother of Christian girl in foster care was born to Muslim parents
US Episcopal Church head appeals for Hurricane Harvey relief effort
Illegal undercover monks - academics uncover the secret history of English Benedictines
North Korea: The reality of life in the pariah state
Back to school, but not for all: How this boy is coping with Ethiopia's hunger crisis, with help ...
Christians in North Korea face 'systematic, widespread, and gross human rights violations', says US ...
'With God, the impossibe happens' says man who proposed to his girlfriend in front of the Pope
Catholic Church launches major funeral guide as poll shows half UK adults think funeral directors ...
Sudan church leader among those re-arrested amid government pressure for property

'God of War' to become most brutal game in franchise, says Sony executive

Leovic Arceta

"God of War" will be arriving to PlayStation 4 in 2018.Facebook/ godofwar

Anticipation over the upcoming PlayStation exclusive game "God of War" continues to build as Sony revealed that the new game will be the most brutal of the entire "God of War" series.

During the GameStop Expo held in Las Vegas this weekend, Sony's vice president of marketing Asad Qizilbash gave some updates about the upcoming game. He said that there will be some changes in the game's combat, with the new game adopting a more one-versus-one and one-versus-two type of combat.

In the previous installments in the franchise, players have seen the protagonist Kratos taking on large numbers of opponents and battling hordes of lesser enemies while fighting more powerful warriors and gods from time to time.

With the shift to a more one-on-one fighting, the action in the upcoming game becomes more visceral. "You're going to feel every punch thrown. Every axe slash," Qizilbash told PlayStation Lifestyle.

Being the most brutal game in the "God of War" series is no small feat, as the franchise is known to have some of the most violent fighting sequences and vicious executions that fit into its dark narrative.

However, the presence of Kratos' son Atreus in the upcoming game will also allow it to show the softer side of Kratos, who will act as a mentor and protector to his son. He will work to balance being a fighter and a father as he masters the rage inside himself that has driven him for a long time.

Sony also revealed a new set of concept art for "God of War" after fans were able to translate a cryptic message posted by PlayStation's Twitter account. The message involved a bunch of ancient runs etched on wood. After fans decoded it as saying "Höðr's Wicked Bite," a set of winter-themed concept art was released.

"God of War" will be arriving to the PS4 early 2018.

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
Sponsored Articles
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY