'God of War' to become most brutal game in franchise, says Sony executive

"God of War" will be arriving to PlayStation 4 in 2018. Facebook/ godofwar

Anticipation over the upcoming PlayStation exclusive game "God of War" continues to build as Sony revealed that the new game will be the most brutal of the entire "God of War" series.

During the GameStop Expo held in Las Vegas this weekend, Sony's vice president of marketing Asad Qizilbash gave some updates about the upcoming game. He said that there will be some changes in the game's combat, with the new game adopting a more one-versus-one and one-versus-two type of combat.

In the previous installments in the franchise, players have seen the protagonist Kratos taking on large numbers of opponents and battling hordes of lesser enemies while fighting more powerful warriors and gods from time to time.

With the shift to a more one-on-one fighting, the action in the upcoming game becomes more visceral. "You're going to feel every punch thrown. Every axe slash," Qizilbash told PlayStation Lifestyle.

Being the most brutal game in the "God of War" series is no small feat, as the franchise is known to have some of the most violent fighting sequences and vicious executions that fit into its dark narrative.

However, the presence of Kratos' son Atreus in the upcoming game will also allow it to show the softer side of Kratos, who will act as a mentor and protector to his son. He will work to balance being a fighter and a father as he masters the rage inside himself that has driven him for a long time.

Sony also revealed a new set of concept art for "God of War" after fans were able to translate a cryptic message posted by PlayStation's Twitter account. The message involved a bunch of ancient runs etched on wood. After fans decoded it as saying "Höðr's Wicked Bite," a set of winter-themed concept art was released.

"God of War" will be arriving to the PS4 early 2018.