'God of War' PS4 features, gameplay, release date news: Game to sport third-person camera, feature Kratos' son

"God of War" will be arriving to PlayStation 4 in 2018. (Facebook/godofwar)

Fans of the game "God of War" do not have to wait too long before they can enjoy Kratos' adventures as the video game will be commercially available by early 2018, despite Amazon release dates rumours claiming that it will be released in December.

Players will be introduced to Kratos' son Atreus, who becomes an important element in the game. "In gameplay, Atreus plays a key role in autonomously aiding and complementing Kratos while navigating through this foreign land as well as being an extension to his arsenal in combat," Sony Santa Monica Engineering Lead Jeet Shroff stated in an article posted on Gamasutra. In a game that revolves around the father–son relationship, players will see Atreus not only help Kratos emotionally, but also against opponents, with some actions even affecting Atreus directly.

The same Kratos that was enjoyed in the past will still be the same character that players will get to know in the game, but with the addition of a gentler side to him, thanks to the introduction of his son. Gamers will join him on a journey of growth and change.

With the perspective of a third-person camera, players will be able to see more of the environment surrounding the game's characters and highlighting more details of the "God of War" world, especially during combat. This is a change from the camera angles that most players have gotten used to from the "God of War" series.

A collector's edition of the game, according to Games Radar, will include a nine-inch statue of Kratos and Atreus, two carved figurines, a steel book case, a cloth map of the world of "God of War," an exclusive lithograph print, a shield pack containing three in-game shields, exclusive dynamic theme and the digital soundtrack.

Sony Interactive Entertainment Vice President of Marketing Asad Qizilbash said at the GameStop Expo in August, as quoted by Push Square, that the game would be its "most brutal" addition yet.