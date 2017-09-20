'God of War 4' gameplay news: New dwarven allies will help Kratos in his journey

"God of War 4" director Cory Barlog revealed that everything about the game's development is "going well." YouTube/PlayStation

Odin and his son Thor better watch out for "God of War 4's" Kratos, as the notorious "god-slayer" will get to utilize a new gameplay mechanic for his upcoming PlayStation 4 (PS4) game.

Set in the Norse mythology universe, which usually has the northern European setting and locale of snowy landscapes, "God of War 4" and its antihero protagonist Kratos ditch Greek mythology for a refreshing new take on the franchise. Sony has also confirmed that the game's upgrade path, like its setting, will also be getting a major overhaul.

In an interview with the Official PlayStation Magazine, "God of War's" game director Cory Balrog said that his development team wanted to reimagine the classic upgrade path of the previous games. They also wanted to change the way players go into the game menu to "upgrade" Kratos.

Sony Santa Monica Studios and Balrog then stated that they wanted the new upgrade path to be more immersive and to blend in seamlessly with the game. With this in mind, two new interesting characters straight out of Norse mythology will also be introduced. Brokk and Eitri, the dwarven smith duo who also forged Thor's legendary hammer Mjolnir, will be able to help Kratos in levelling up his skills and upgrading his weapons.

Keeping in line with the fearsome arsenal of Kratos in the previous "God of War" games, Segment Next is confident that there will be more weapons and arms to upgrade to other than Kratos' magic axe or shield. However, Sony has yet to reveal the other weapons of Kratos in their trailers for the upcoming game.

The dwarven duo will also be on hand to help Kratos and his son Atreus in altering their combat styles to fit in with the gameplay dynamics. This twist in combat comes in the form of new move sets and special attacks for Kratos and son.

Balrog is confident that the game will stand well on its own merit despite the fundamental differences from its predecessors. The new "God of War 4" has no exact release date yet form Sony but is expected to be ready sometime in 2018 for PlayStation 4.