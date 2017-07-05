'GLOW' premiere reviews: What are the critics saying?

The 10-episode comedy "GLOW" just premiered on Netflix for everyone to watch. Critics largely praised the show which stars Alison Brie as Ruth Wilder, Betty Gilpin as Debbie Eagan, and Marc Maron as Sam Sylvia.

The TV show enjoyed a 96 percent rating on the reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. Here is what some of the critics are saying.

Allison Willmore from BuzzFeed News writes, "Netflix's wrestling drama GLOW is funny, poignant, and wonderfully acted, but what makes it really interesting is how aware it is of its own contradictions."

The stars indeed have comedic chops as they have been in the Hollywood business for years making people laugh. Brie starred in the hit NBC comedy "Community" which ran from 2009 to 2015. She also had roles in "The Lego Movie" and the Will Ferrell-starrer "Get Hard."

Maron, on the other hand, has been writing and performing comedy for over 15 years on print, stage, and television. A legend in the stand-up community, he has appeared on HBO, "Conan," "Late Show with David Letterman," and "Comedy Central." Maron plays the showrunner and producer of the wrestling show in "GLOW."

IndieWire's Ben Travers states, "To call it a feel-good hit would be a bit reductive and presumptive, but "GLOW" deserves all the love and respect thrust upon it. Sit back, turn it up, and enjoy."

The critics mostly lauded the show for its light-hearted narrative and comedic action in the wrestling ring. Brie and Maron particularly shine in their portrayals.

Set in the 1980s, the show follows the life of struggling actress Ruth who goes from audition to audition without ever catching a break. However, she stumbles upon an opportunity to be part of a new show called "GLOW" or the "Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling." She tries out for it and comedy ensues.

"GLOW" is currently available on Netflix.