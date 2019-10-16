Gloucester Cathedral wins heritage award

Gloucester Cathedral has received recognition at this year's Assocation of Heritage Interpretation Awards.

It said it was "delighted" after winning the Discover Heritage Award in the Historic Properties/Sites category.

The awards are held every two years to recognise best practice in heritage interpretation across the UK and Ireland.

The award was given to Gloucester Cathedral in recognition of its new multi-faceted approach to interpretation, combining a variety of elements, from stone carved sculpture to audio-visual projections, augmented reality and an interactive gallery.

The cathedral has been engaged in a significant overhaul of key parts of the cathedral site to enhance visitor experience.

'Project Pilgrim Phase One', as it has been called, has been supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund with the aim of bringing the cathedral's rich Christian and architectural heritage to life.

Digital technology has been a big part of the ambitious project, with a new app and virtual tour allowing visitors to digitally experience parts of the building that have restricted access, like the crypt and medieval library.

Lorna Giles, head of visitor experience at the cathedral said: "We are very proud to have won a Discover Heritage Award for our new visitor experience and interpretation scheme which uses innovative ways to help people explore the cathedral's rich history.

"From dressing up to augmented reality, there are elements for all ages and interests to get excited about.

"Everyone involved in the project worked extremely hard and the result has been nothing short of extraordinary - it is wonderful that this has been recognised with such a prestigious award."

David Masters, lead consultant for Imagemakers, which has worked with in partnership with the cathedral on its digital and virtual projects, said: "This is one of the most complex and multifaceted projects we have been involved with, and is the result of years of consultation, planning, design, testing and evaluation.

"We are delighted and honoured that the cathedral's interpretation has been recognised with this award."