Glasgow Archdiocese cancels Lent festival over coronavirus concerns

The Archdiocese of Glasgow has cancelled its Lenten arts festival over concerns about the coronavirus outbreak.

LentFest was being held in churches across the city, offering talks, theatrical and musical performances, film screenings and art exhibitions.

The Archdiocese said it was cancelling the rest of the festival with immediate effect because of public health concerns.

"In light of concerns over public health during the current Coronavirus outbreak, it has been decided to cancel all further events at this year's Lentfest," it said.

A major component of LentFest was the play, Star of the Sea, and a companion art exhibition, which had been visiting parishes across Glasgow.

The Archdiocese said it hoped to bring the production and art exhibition back later in the year.

It is offering refunds to anyone who purchased advance tickets.

"We apologise to all who are affected by these changes, but care for the health of volunteers and those attending has to be the main priority," it said.

Earlier, the Archdiocese had asked for prayers in light of the "dreadful" coronavirus outbreak and particularly Italy, where the entire country has gone into lockdown as cases soared towards 10,000.

Coronavirus hit Scotland last week and has since risen to 23 cases as of Tuesday.