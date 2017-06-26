'Girlboss' season 2 rumors: Cancelled due to bad reviews?

When "Girlboss" season 1 was released in late April, the series was met with scathing reviews that particularly criticize Sophia Marlowe's (Britt Robertson) character. With all the bad feedback, did Netflix really cancel the reprisal?

Critics may have to sit around a little longer as Netflix just recently released the upcoming season's trailer. This can only mean that a reprisal is definitely coming soon.

Back in April when viewers were doubting if the show is going to make a comeback, Movie Pilot suggested that it is highly likely as Netflix has always renewed their original shows for at least a second season.

The show, written and produced by Sophia Amoruso herself, depicts the Nasty Gal founder's origins presented in a "real loose" manner. Viewers watched the former eBay queen go dumpster diving, getting an hernia, building a multimillion-dollar company, and going bankrupt, all of which happened before she turned 33.

The first years few years of Sophia's story were undoubtedly inspiring. She was a college dropout who realized her knack for vintage shopping can become a good business. Sophia started selling on eBay, and moved to her own website NastyGal.com in 2008.

In 2009, the company moved into a warehouse in Berkeley, but soon transferred to a larger space in Emeryville. A year after, Sophia took Nasty Gal to Los Angeles to accommodate the company's massive expansion.

Even though Nasty Gal began as an online empire, it later evolved into a clothing brand. The company enjoyed an initial runway success and in 2014, it opened its first physical store in Los Angeles. The store was stocked with Nasty Gal's own brand and apparel from various designers.

By 2016, Amoruso she became one of the youngest people to be sworn in Forbes' list of richest self-made women. She made her debut with an estimated net worth of $280 million.

So, what is there to hate with this success story? Most reviews highlight Sophia's attitude. Mashable, for instance, described her as the epitome of every quality that older people do not like about millennials. She remains rude even when she is at fault. She is also lazy and wants to be financially successful without working hard.

The real-life Sophia has also encountered several lawsuits. In June 2015, an ex-employee filed a lawsuit claiming that Nasty Gal was a "horrible" workplace for pregnant women. She alleged that the company illegally terminated her along with three other women. They were also refused four months of unpaid leave which the California law supposedly guarantee for new mothers.

Viewers were so enraged with Sophia's attitude that even Robertson suffered heavy criticism. In an interview with Bustle, the "Girlboss" star explained, "I think that's sort of the point to the show, to be honest with you. Because she is unlikable, it's a part of what the story is. She can't make her way in life because nobody understands her story or gets who she is."