'Girl Meets World' star Rowan Blanchard to release new book

Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenters star as Riley Matthews and Maya Hart in "Girl Meets World." YouTube/DisneyMusicVEVO

Known as a young actress and an activist with a powerful voice, Rowan Blanchard totally subverted her fans' expectations when she shared the cover for her new book, "Still Here." While she is busy with life after the Disney series culminated, her "Girl Meets World" co-stars reunited to attend Harry Styles' concert.

The 15-year-old actress, who was known as Riley Matthews in the American sitcom, will release her beloved personal scrapbook in 2018. She wrote on Instagram, "OKAY HERE WE GO!!!! For the past three years, I have been making, collecting, and editing various artworks, made by myself and my insanely talented friends (most of which I met thru the internet) into an art book..."

Blanchard went on say that she was so overwhelmed, excited and nervous at the same time to present to her followers the cover of "Still Here." Many of the rising star's 5.1 million followers immediately commented on the post to show their excitement over her new project. Her personal book will portray modern girlhood and a thoughtful reflection on what it means to be a teenager in this generation.

Before the book launches next year, the passionate humanitarian has another milestone to get to — her 16th birthday. Her journey in "Girl Meets World" might be over for good, but her legacy will forever live on. While she has since moved on to new projects, Blanchard and her co-stars Sabrina Carpenter (who plays as Maya Hart) and Danielle Fishel (Topanga Lawrence) had a little reunion at the concert of former One Direction member Styles last Tuesday in San Francisco.

They were accompanied by Fishel's producer beau, Jensen Karp, and Carpenter's sister, Sarah. Fishel took to Instagram to share a photo of them having a great time in the concert. Her co-star also posted a video of Styles performing his single "Woman" at the event. All the pictures and clips simply reminded the fans of their "Girl Meets World" days.