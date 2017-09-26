Gionee GN5007 news: Specs leaked online, release date still unconfirmed

A Gionee S6s showcasing its camera's "Smile Flash" feature, which may be available in the rumored GN5007 Gionee official website

People in the market for a new smartphone may want to look at a road less traveled in the Android community, as Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee attempts to challenge Google and Apple with the Gionee GN5007 Android phone.

Gionee is now rumored to be working on the yet unannounced GN5007 since the new smartphone was spotted in their TENAA certification website. The site is in Chinese, unfortunately, but the page displays photos and specifications of the new smartphone.

The listing, when translated, reveals that the GN5007 boasts a large 6-inch high definition+ (HD+) display with a 1440-pixel x 720-pixel resolution and an uncommon 18:9 aspect ratio. Its processor consists of an eight-core 1.4 gigahertz (GHz), which the brand or manufacturer has not revealed yet. The phone will also offer 32 gigabytes (GB) of storage and 4 GB of random access memory (RAM).

Users not content with the 32GB available phone memory can expand it with a micro secure digital (SD) card up to 256GB. It also has a 13-megapixel (MP) rear camera and an 8 MP front camera.

GN5007 can accommodate two SIM cards, and it has various connectivity options like 4G LTE, Bluetooth, WiFi, and a GPS/A-GPS, along with a gravity sensor, a distance sensor, a light sensor, and a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Like Google and Apple, the phone will also be utilizing a near edge-to-edge display with negligible bezels. Its dimensions are 156.3 x 75.6 x 8.6 millimeters, and it weighs 187 grams, as per the website.

Those looking for the latest version of Android out-of-the-box will be disappointed, however, as the GN5007 will only have Android 7.1.1 "Nougat" as its operating system. But, since it is a future release, it is possible that this might change or that the phone may be upgradeable to Android 8.0 "Oreo."

Excited buyers may want to curb their hype first, though, as the phone does not have a specific price or release date yet. The website Mobile Indian, however, is confident that there will be more information and photo leaks to come since the phone model's initial leak at TENAA.