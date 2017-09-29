'Gilmore Girls' revival could still get a second season

Promotional photo for "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life" Facebook/GilmoreGirls

Fans of the hit TV series "Gilmore Girls may have something to look forward to. A second season of the show's revival may still be a possibility, depending on executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino's contract.

The show about a mother and daughter living in a small town near Connecticut was revived for the first time last year. The revival, titled "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life," picked up several years after the show's final episode and featured Rory (Alexis Bledel) returning to Stars Hollow during a troubling phase of her life — presented in the course of one year.

Since its premiere, fans have been clamoring for more "Gilmore Girls," more so after that cliffhanger ending when Rory revealed to her mother Lorelai (Lauren Graham) that she is pregnant.

It may be an obvious move to have more episodes, but there hasn't been any announcement of a second season. There were reported talks about putting it all together but Sherman-Palladino and her husband Dan Palladino have signed a deal with Amazon that will tie them down to the company for several years.

Recently, however, TVLine disclosed that all is not lost for "Gilmore Girls" fans. According to sources, the deal between the Palladinos and Amazon includes a clause that allows the couple to go back to Netflix to work on the follow-up to "Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life."

While this might not be the solid confirmation that fans were hoping to get, the fact that this type of clause exists means that the second season of the show might still happen. This piece of information greatly benefits Netflix as well, since the revival was a huge success for the streaming site.

If and when the show returns, it will be able to address Rory's pregnancy, reveal the identity of her unborn child's father and focus on what would be her next plan.