'Gilmore Girls' news: Alexis Bledel reveals she auditioned 'six times' for Rory role

Lauren Graham and Alexis Bledel play as Lorelai and Rory, respectively, in "Gilmore Girls." Facebook/GilmoreGirls

Alexis Bledel recently shared her audition experience for "Gilmore Girls" before landing the role of Rory, revealing that her attitude did help her during the process. The actress shared that she did not audition only once to be part of the show; rather, it took her six times before she got the casting team convinced.

Most fans would certainly agree that they best remember the 35-year-old actress as the whip-smart Rory from the long-running dramedy. For seven seasons and one reboot on Netflix, viewers have seen her character grow from being a Harvard hopeful to a proficient writer in Brooklyn. They could hardly imagine anyone else, other than Bledel, playing the role.

Before the American star landed the role, she had a series of her unfortunate try-outs. In her appearance on "Late Night With Seth Meyers," Bledel shared about her unusual auditions for "Gilmore Girls." She divulged, "I was very sick. I was a student at NYU, and they kept calling me back up to audition. I think I went, like, six times."

It was a pretty long wait for Bledel before she got her break on the small screens. She further elucidated, "Oddly, I wasn't a very seasoned actor at all. I didn't know the process." She said that the multiple callbacks she received made her impatient and very annoyed. Ultimately, she did let her feelings out.

The actress confessed, "I had a little attitude, and our boss really liked that a lot. She was like, 'That's our girl!' I was like, 'Are you guys going to bring me back again?' and she was like, 'I like that, that's perfect.'" Fortunately, Bledel's little attitude toward the multiple screen tests paid off. She was up for the challenge and definitely nailed the character, in true Gilmore fashion.

Since portraying Rory, Bledel has gone on to showcase another jaw-dropping performance in Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale" as Ofglen, one of the titular handmaids who endures countless amounts of pain, emotionally and physically. Bledel received an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Guest Actress for her role in this latest series. She goes head to head with Laverne Cox of "Orange Is the New Black," Alison Wright of "The Americans," Ann Dowd of "The Leftovers," Cicely Tyson of "How to Get Away with Murder," and Shannon Purser of "Stranger Things." The winners will be announced on Sept.17.