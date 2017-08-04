Entertainment
Gigi Hadid, Zayn Malik news: Model's mom responds to pregnancy rumors

Maolen Estomagulang

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik in the music video for Malik's first single, "Pillowtalk"YouTube/ZaynVEVO

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik have been together since November 2015. Now, rumor has it that the couple is expecting their first child together. Is there any truth to this?

In the past weeks, Gigi became the talk of the internet when comment on social media said to be from her mother, Yolanda, seemingly announced her pregnancy. The message said: "I will be a proud grandma in eight months... Life is a blessing."

Thankfully, it did not take long for Yolanda to respond to the pregnancy rumors. On Twitter, "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" alum said that her 22-year-old daughter is not pregnant.

Fans claimed Edwards intentionally changed the line, "Hope she ain't faking it like I did," to "Hope she ain't faking it like Hadid."

After drawing flak, a representative for the 24-year-old singer insisted she did not diss the Victoria's Secret model and explained that her voice simply cracked as she hit the high notes.

"When she was singing her voice cracked and the band found it funny," Edwards' representative told OK! Online. "You can hear it clear as day. She absolutely didn't change any lyrics."

Malik and Edwards got engaged in 2013 after dating for more than a year. In mid-2015, it was reported that they had called off their wedding plans. Allegedly, it was the former One Direction member who pulled the plug on their relationship.

"It was horrible, the worst time in my life," Edwards wrote in Little Mix's new book, "Our World." "A four-year relationship, two-year engagement ended by a simple text message. Just like that. Even though things in my career were going really well, it was incredibly difficult for me."

