Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik news: Hadid reveals secret of their relationship's longevity

Tommy Hilfiger and model Gigi Hadid thank guests at the end of the Tommy Hilfiger Spring/Summer 2018 show at London Fashion Week, in London, Britain September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Mary Turner

American fashion model, Gigi Hadid, has been with former One Direction boyfriend, Zayn Malik, since 2015. Despite the constant rumors, the couple appear to be going strong and Hadid even expressed the secret to the longevity of their relationship.

Hadid, who is 22 years of age, had just modeled for the Tommy Hilfiger "TOMMYNOW Fall 2017" fashion show in London last Sept. 18, and she gave an exclusive interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) as to what makes her relationship with Malik great. The model revealed that Malik inspires her especially when it comes to staying true to her own taste and style.

Hadid added that Malik has an impeccable taste in clothing, and that they constantly consult and validate each other's' decisions when it comes to what makes them look good and what does not. On top of that, they also ask for each other's' approval, which implies that they have attained a level of trust that would allow them to do their jobs even better. Hadid even added that "he inspires me to wear what makes me happy."

According to Mail Online, Hadid is fully accepting and embracing her boyfriend's English heritage, which was emphasized by her attendance at the Hilfiger fashion show. Hadid has also been practicing her British accent so that she could playfully mock Malik. It is safe to assume that through the two years that they have been together, Hadid has spent a lot of time in Malik's home country.

The two have done a lot of collaborative work as well during their two-year relationship. They have been on the cover of Vogue magazine, which caused a lot of controversy due to the homogenous nature of the couple's wardrobe. After an outcry that occurred from angry netizens, Vogue was forced to apologize for the issue.