'Ghosted' release date news: Show to premiere on Twitter ahead of FOX debut

A promotional image for FOX's "Ghosted." Facebook/GhostedOnFox

FOX's new comedy series "Ghosted" is scheduled to make its debut on social media ahead of its official television premiere in October. The premiere episode of "Ghosted" will stream on nightly Twitter at 9 p.m. EDT from Thursday, Sept. 21 until Sunday, Sept. 24.

According to TechCrunch, this is the first time that FOX is partnering with Twitter to air their comedy series. Usually, the network would put some snippets of the show that they are trying to promote on social media, but it's not every day that they release a complete episode on the platform.

This is also the first for Twitter to have an exclusive premiere of a show before its official broadcast on television. However, this is not the first for the social networking site to stream a television show. In fact, other networks like TNT, Bravo and Showtime have done this before.

Shows like "A Night with My Ex" and "I'm Dying Up Here" also made their way to Twitter and fans were able to stream the whole show without interruption.

"Ghosted" will have Craig Robinson ("The Office") and Adam Scott ("Parks and Recreation") as the main cast. Both of will have a Q&A portion on Twitter each time the show ends and viewers are encouraged to participate.

One of the reasons FOX is now bringing their show on Twitter is to compete with other online streaming platforms. The network's chief marketing officer Shannon Ryan confirmed that this is the case, saying, "With so much competition out there, it's more important than ever to create innovative ways to promote our shows and connect directly to our viewers."

FOX will also have "The Mick" aired on Twitter starting Sept. 22 as the show returns for its second season.

Following the Twitter premiere of "Ghosted," the supernatural series will air on Sunday, Oct. 1 on FOX.