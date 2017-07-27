'Ghost Recon Wildlands' open beta, free PvP mode news: Ghost War mode coming soon; full game is a free update

The raved about "Ghost Recon Wildlands" game is still on its open beta mode, but it certainly means that the full version is coming along sometime soon. Along with the existing versions, there will be a 4v4 player versus player (PvP) mode called the Ghost War, and players will get to update their game to the full version for free.

Players always look forward to game updates. Apart from fixing the bugs found in the current version of the game, there are also new features included, and improved versions of existing features. "Ghost Recon Wildlands" will be bringing in a new multi-player mode called Ghost War.

The update including Ghost War will be going live in fall, and will put a team of four against another in a deathmatch. The winning team will be able to obtain a base after the demise of the Santa Blanca Cartel. Players can choose from a variety of classes: Tank, Assault, Engineer, Scout and Sniper. Each class will have their own customized starts and their own perk upgrades.

Even though there are a lot more classes than aforementioned ones, developer Ubisoft has yet to announce the others. Still, the main concept is that players will put together all their specialized tactics in the Ghost War mode to defeat their opponents. It goes without saying that teamwork is important in this mode of playing.

The Ghost War mode will also make use of existing maps from the main "Ghost Recon Wildlands" game, but with added features. One of those features that is sure to get avid players excited is the suppression fire system and sound markers. Ubisoft also announced that the mode will have a large range of environments in order to keep the players on their toes.

Ubisoft Bucharest lead game designer Lucian Istrate shared that the playing fields will be based on the locations of the main game, and opportunities and threats are inevitable. Whether on mountains, in deep jungles forests and deserts and regardless of the climate and time, players will be forced to adapt to any environment.