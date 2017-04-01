Entertainment
More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia
20 people massacred in brutal drugging and stabbing at Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan
The Lucky Number that gets you to Heaven: Revelation 15
Truck driver in church minibus crash that killed 13 may have been texting
Mike Pence should be applauded, not hated, for setting boundaries to protect his marriage
Once saved, always saved? The answer's complicated
Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their ...
Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished

'Ghost in The Shell' latest news: A decent action flick that is only a shadow of the original material

Melanie Sison

A promotional image for "Ghost in The Shell"Facebook/GhostInTheShellMovie

The reviews are in, and while most critics have described "Ghost in The Shell" as a passable action flick, they also said that it fails to capture the depth of the anime movie it was based on, making it a mere shadow of the original source.

The main criticism about the film is that it did not live up to the material's message of identity, which, while hinted at the beginning of the film, was not fully realized in the ending. New York Times described the anime film as a "delightful philosophical plaything," while the live-action film actively evades these issues in favor of action. While not necessarily a bad move, since the action sequences were well-executed, the fact that the film is based on something that dares to ask questions about humanity makes this incarnation pale in comparison to the original.

Scarlett Johansson, whose casting was controversial because of the allegations of whitewashing, was described as "only serviceable" by The Verge in her performance as the android Mira/the Major. The review stated that she was seen as the character by virtue of the characters she played in previous action flicks, such as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the eponymous character in "Lucy." Although the review stated that she was more than able to take on the role of a powerful killing machine, the depth of the character, particularly her quest in finding her humanity, was not captured in the film.

On the other hand, Pilou Asbæk, who played Batou, the Major's right hand, was recognized for his performance. IGN described him as the one providing the warmth that the film somewhat lacked, which made him a good foil of Johannson's Major.

Nonetheless, the film's special effects were praised by the critics, particularly the sequence when the soul was encased in the body of the Major. The setting was also recognized, with the backdrop evoking a dystopian world without tipping over to a full-bore post-apocalyptic universe, one that is realistic but otherworldly at the same time.

Advertisement
More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY