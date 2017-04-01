'Ghost in The Shell' latest news: A decent action flick that is only a shadow of the original material
The reviews are in, and while most critics have described "Ghost in The Shell" as a passable action flick, they also said that it fails to capture the depth of the anime movie it was based on, making it a mere shadow of the original source.
The main criticism about the film is that it did not live up to the material's message of identity, which, while hinted at the beginning of the film, was not fully realized in the ending. New York Times described the anime film as a "delightful philosophical plaything," while the live-action film actively evades these issues in favor of action. While not necessarily a bad move, since the action sequences were well-executed, the fact that the film is based on something that dares to ask questions about humanity makes this incarnation pale in comparison to the original.
Scarlett Johansson, whose casting was controversial because of the allegations of whitewashing, was described as "only serviceable" by The Verge in her performance as the android Mira/the Major. The review stated that she was seen as the character by virtue of the characters she played in previous action flicks, such as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the eponymous character in "Lucy." Although the review stated that she was more than able to take on the role of a powerful killing machine, the depth of the character, particularly her quest in finding her humanity, was not captured in the film.
On the other hand, Pilou Asbæk, who played Batou, the Major's right hand, was recognized for his performance. IGN described him as the one providing the warmth that the film somewhat lacked, which made him a good foil of Johannson's Major.
Nonetheless, the film's special effects were praised by the critics, particularly the sequence when the soul was encased in the body of the Major. The setting was also recognized, with the backdrop evoking a dystopian world without tipping over to a full-bore post-apocalyptic universe, one that is realistic but otherworldly at the same time.
-
Ken Ham says Bill Nye's new Netflix show is 'dangerous' because it is all about 'exulting man'
Bill Nye has a new Netflix show called "Bill Nye Saves the World," and it's really worrying Answers in Genesis founder Ken Ham who said the programme is all about "exulting man" rather than God.
-
It's April Fool's Day - Here are our top Christian April Fool stories
Martin Luther to be a Saint? Michael Gove to be the next Bishop of Sheffield? Will Simba be gay in a Disney remake of the Lion King? You couldn't make it up. Or could you?
- Should Christians pursue the calling to become missionaries even if this goes against their parents' wishes?
- Justin Bieber has brand new tattoos - and they have a deep Christian message
- Marlow's scandalous 'Jesus was gay' document goes online for first time
- Churchgoing among kids plummets as parents admit they could do more to share Christian faith
- Sex and Salvation: 9 quotes from Anglican poet John Donne
- Why it's time to ditch the 'surface check'
- Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today
- The profound Christian faith of Vincent van Gogh
- More than 250 killed and scores injured in catastrophic landslide in Colombia
- 20 people massacred in brutal drugging and stabbing at Sufi Muslim shrine in Pakistan
- Wealthy - and not so wealthy - White House staffers' finances detailed in new disclosures
- Amal Clooney: ISIS murders, gang rapes and sex slavery must not go unpunished
- 12 staff arrested at Christian school in Sudan
- Trump's new environmental policies - the end of the fight against climate change?