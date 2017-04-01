'Ghost in The Shell' latest news: A decent action flick that is only a shadow of the original material

The reviews are in, and while most critics have described "Ghost in The Shell" as a passable action flick, they also said that it fails to capture the depth of the anime movie it was based on, making it a mere shadow of the original source.

The main criticism about the film is that it did not live up to the material's message of identity, which, while hinted at the beginning of the film, was not fully realized in the ending. New York Times described the anime film as a "delightful philosophical plaything," while the live-action film actively evades these issues in favor of action. While not necessarily a bad move, since the action sequences were well-executed, the fact that the film is based on something that dares to ask questions about humanity makes this incarnation pale in comparison to the original.

Scarlett Johansson, whose casting was controversial because of the allegations of whitewashing, was described as "only serviceable" by The Verge in her performance as the android Mira/the Major. The review stated that she was seen as the character by virtue of the characters she played in previous action flicks, such as Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the eponymous character in "Lucy." Although the review stated that she was more than able to take on the role of a powerful killing machine, the depth of the character, particularly her quest in finding her humanity, was not captured in the film.

On the other hand, Pilou Asbæk, who played Batou, the Major's right hand, was recognized for his performance. IGN described him as the one providing the warmth that the film somewhat lacked, which made him a good foil of Johannson's Major.

Nonetheless, the film's special effects were praised by the critics, particularly the sequence when the soul was encased in the body of the Major. The setting was also recognized, with the backdrop evoking a dystopian world without tipping over to a full-bore post-apocalyptic universe, one that is realistic but otherworldly at the same time.