Getty music conference to be beamed live around the world

Songwriters Keith and Kristyn Getty have announced that their forthcoming 'Getty Music Worship Conference: Sing!' will be live simulcasted around the world from September 10 to September 12.

Keith and Kristyn Getty Keith and Kristyn Getty have written a guide to singing for Christians.

The conference will be hosted at the Music City Centre in Nashville. It sold out after unprecedented demand for tickets but all seven plenary sessions, many breakout sessions and interviews can be accessed through the live simulcast.

UK audiences will have the opportunity to hear celebrated speakers including the Gettys, Alistair Begg, John Piper, Ravi Zacharias, John MacArthur, Tim Keller and more than 50 other speakers and seminar leaders.

Keith Getty said: 'This conference is a conference for pastors and church leaders on encouraging and reforming congregational worship. We want to celebrate how worship transforms individuals, families and churches, and strengthen and encourage congregational singing in churches. We would love for churches across the British isles to register for the live simulcast and be equipped to release even greater potential through their worship.'

The publishers of Keith and Kristyn Getty's music, Integrity Music, believe up to 100 million people use their songs.

Last year their first book, Sing! How Worship Transforms Your Life, Family, and Church, was published internationally by B&H (Lifeway).

