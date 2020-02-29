German court's ruling on assisted suicide a 'worrying development'

A German court's decision to overturn a ban on assisted suicide has been met with disappointment by pro-life advocates.

The German Constitutional Court in Karlsruhe this week struck down a law banning assisted suicide and euthanasia.

"The prohibition of assisted suicide services … violates the basic law and is void," the court said in its ruling.

German lawmakers will now have to draw up new regulations in light of the verdict.

Care Not Killing, an alliance of organisations opposed to assisted dying, said that the court had effectively sidelined the German Parliament.

Dr Gordon Macdonald, Chief Executive of Care Not Killing, commented: "This is a worrying development as the European Courts, like the British ones, have consistently ruled that the right to life does not include a right to be killed, or assisted in killing yourself – a view we fully agree with.

"This decision circumvents the usual political process, sideling the German Parliament and its elected representative a say, while potentially opening up assisted suicide and euthanasia to all."

Campaigners in the UK have also been pushing for the legalisation of assisted dying but Parliament has so far resisted the calls for a change to the law.

Dr Macdonald continued: "In the UK, every time the operation of the Suicide Act and murder legislation, covering euthanasia has been reviewed by MPs, MSPs, peers, other elected officials and judges, they have reached the same conclusion - assisted suicide and euthanasia would put the lives of vulnerable people at risk, as they would be susceptible to pressure, real or perceived to end their lives prematurely.

"This is why changing the law has been repeatedly rejected by parliamentarians."

Dr Macdonald added: "We hope the German Parliament will now step in and re-introduce a ban on killing the terminally ill, disabled people and the vulnerable."

At present, official bodies in the UK like the Royal College of General Practitioners and Royal College of Physicians continue to maintain a position of opposition to assisted suicide.

The British Medical Association this month polled its members on whether it should change its position, which has traditionally been one of opposition. It is yet to release the results.

"The prohibition of assisted suicide services … violates the basic law and is void," the constitutional court in Karlsruhe said in its ruling.