Entertainment
Christians used as human shields in battle for ISIS-held city in Philippines
Christian legal group backs Trump's travel ban: warns of terror threat to America
Christians condemn 'shocking disrespect for human life' after doctors vote to decriminalise abortion
J John's 'Just One' will see 20,000 gather for the UK's largest evangelistic event in decades
Former Archbishop Rowan Williams: Religious minorities must be at heart of any Iran deal
Eritrea launches new crackdown on Christians
Supreme Court rules in favour of Lutheran Church over funding dispute
The real risk of the DUP deal - peace in Northern Ireland
Supreme Court to rule on Christian 'gay cake' baker
Methodist Church may get bishops for the first time in UK in mutual recognition pact with Anglicans

Geri Halliwell says she conceived her second child after asking God to 'prove' He exists

Jeannie Law

Geri Halliwell post a side by side photo of herself while in the Spice Girl and now, March 5, 2017.(Photo: Instagram/TheRealGeriHalliwell)

Former Spice Girl Geri Halliwell says she became pregnant two months after she asked God to prove He "exists" by helping her conceive a child naturally.

Halliwell, popularly known as "Ginger Spice," told The Sun that she struggled to conceive her second child with husband Christian Horner and believes the birth of her son was a "gift" from above.

"I really wanted to have another baby and I'm older now, and you think, 'Oh, is that possible?'" the 44-year-old said. "I thought, 'Maybe it's not for me."

Halliwell had her first child, Bluebell Madonna, in 2006 from a previous relationship and wanted to give her husband a child.

"Bluebell, my daughter (from a previous relationship) said to me, 'Please don't give up,'" she said. "Sometimes in life, when our back is against the wall, you suddenly think, 'Maybe I'm not running the show here, maybe there's something bigger than myself.'

Advertisement

"I actually said a prayer. I went, 'God, if you exist then I'll have a baby naturally.' I swear on my life that's what I did. I put my hands together and I prayed, and two months later I got pregnant. It was really bizarre. I was like, 'OK, that's testimony that sometimes in life maybe there is something bigger,'" Halliwell continued.

The singer gave birth to her son, Monty, in January.

"This little baby, Monty, felt like this little gift from something bigger, whatever we choose to believe in. I just did acupuncture and prayer and that was it," she added.

Halliwell quit the Spice Girls in 1998 and recently told to the U.K. tabloid that she has regrets.

"I don't want to hurt anyone's feelings and I'm sorry I disappointed the fans," she said. "Looking back, we can all be very wise in hindsight. I think, 'Ooh, I could have done that a bit better.'"

In hindsight, Halliwell said she would not have left the group so abruptly but knew that she needed to because of the direction the group took musically.

"They went off to make a third album, which I think was very authentic to them," she explains. "They had to make that R&B album, which I'm not ... I don't know how to write R&B music, I really don't. I don't have that."

Halliwell continues to make music, however, and has since reunited with two of her former bandmates, Emma Bunton and Melanie Brown. The three formed the trio GEM and she says she can't wait to hit the stage together.

"I absolutely adore the girls and would welcome to share that stage space with them at any point and at any time. ... People like it when people come together. They like the relationship, the magic," she stated.

This article was originally published in The Christian Post

More News in Entertainment
RECOMMENDED STORIES
AROUND THE WORLD
MORE ON CHRISTIAN TODAY