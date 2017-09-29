George, Amal Clooney third baby rumors: Are they expecting again?

George Clooney and wife Amal at a red carpet event in Venice. Reuters/Alessandro Bianchi

Last June 6, power couple George and Amal Clooney welcomed the twins Ella and Alexander to the world. Now, just a few months later, rumors have been swirling that the couple is expecting another baby.

According to Life and Stye Magazine, a source close to Amal revealed that the human rights lawyer has been having "the same symptoms she had when she learned she was pregnant the first time." It was also implied that Amal may still be in the early stages of the pregnancy, which is why there is no visible baby bump yet.

While the star couple have not confirmed the alleged pregnancy, the source stated that George "would be thrilled if Amal is indeed pregnant."

Dr. Pari Ghodsi, an ob-gyn, also told the publication that the possibility of Amal having another twin birth is not farfetched. He said, "Having twins once does increase your chances of having them again."

When the news of George and Amal's first twins was confirmed, some fans took it in a negative light. George himself said in an interview in the French program "Rencontres de Cinema" that when news of the twins came out, "It's going to change a lot of things, but you know, that's life." One could only wonder what a third baby on the way would mean to the legendary actor.

So far, there has been no official announcement released on this issue. Both Amal and George have certainly been active recently. As a human rights lawyer, Amal returned to work last Sept. 21 and attended a United Nations Security Council meeting with her client Nadia Murad — a Yazidi survivor of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) enslavement. On the other hand, George reflected on the political tensions going on in the country, and penned a prayer for The Daily Beast.

Fans eagerly await the confirmation of whether baby number three is coming or not.