Generous leadership: What Moses has to teach pastors today

x To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

In Numbers 11: 23-30 there's a fascinating story that speaks into the heart of debates about Christian leadership today.

Moses is facing a crisis in his leadership of the wandering Israelites because food is running short. God says to him, 'Has the Lord's arm grown short? You will now see whether or not what I say will come true for you.'

Pixabay

But the first thing that happens – before the miraculous flock of quails that fulfil his promise – is a prayer meeting. Seventy 'elders' stand round the Tent of Meeting that symbolises the presence of God and the Holy Spirit, through the mediation of Moses, rests on them so that they 'prophesy'. We are probably to understand an ecstatic experience of the kind some charismatic Christians experience today.

However, two of the elders, Eldad and Medad, weren't at the tent – but the Spirit comes on them as well, and they prophesy too. When this is reported to Moses' assistant Joshua he says, 'My lord, stop them!' And Moses replies: 'Are you jealous for my sake? I wish that all the Lord's people were prophets and that the Lord would put his Spirit on them!' (verse 29).

This story has much to teach us.

Advertisement

1. It tells us that God is sovereign. He chooses to work through Moses, but he does not need to work through him. Leaders who over-control and imagine that they are essential for the work of God to flourish under-estimate him: God can use anyone.

2. It tells us leaders don't need protection. Joshua wanted to defend Moses, for very good reasons. But some leaders gather a clique or cabal of supporters around them and develop and unhealthy personality cult. This can be profoundly damaging, to the church and to them personally; it gives them an unhealthy sense of their own importance.

3. It tells us what good leadership looks like. Moses does not feel threatened because God blesses other people. He is glad to be one of many, rather than the one and only. He wants the best for his people and isn't worried about his own status. The best leaders are the ones that are happy when others excel spiritually, because God is glorified.

And it's after this experience of grace and generosity that God blesses his people with a miracle.

Follow Mark Woods on Twitter: @RevMarkWoods