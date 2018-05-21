Generous truck driver tips waitress $1000 twice: 'It was just God-sent'

A truck driver from Mississippi left a generous tip to a waitress at a small diner in Oklahoma. David Platt gave Brenda Pearson a $1,000 tip after enjoying a meal of cheeseburgers but he came back an hour later and tipped her another $1,000 for some apple pies.

Pixabay/Meditations A waitress received a 00 from a truck driver on Mother's Day.

Pearson did not expect to receive such generosity, especially as there had been a mistake with Platt's order. The truck driver, however, said that as he engaged Pearson in a conversation that night, he got a hint of her struggles.

"We talked about the Lord and about her life and her children," Platt told KFSM. "I got the impression that she was having a hard time of it," he added.

At first, Pearson could not believe her luck when Platt told her he was giving her a $1,000 tip. His generosity, however, did not happen just one time.

When Platt returned to the diner after an hour to order an apple pie, he once again tipped Pearson $1,000. His gesture also surprised some of the other customers, who remarked that the highest tips waitresses usually get on weekends is $20.

"It was just God-sent," Pearson said of the truck driver's generosity. "I've been a stay-at-home mom for a couple of years. It will help us get caught up on the move."

Platt believes he did the right thing by helping out someone in need because it adds value to the world. He also believes it's always a good move to invest in people and thinks that money is not the most important thing.

Pearson, who is raising two stepdaughters, said she would use the money to pay the bills and share it with the rest of her family. Platt's gift came at the perfect time for the waitress as it was Mother's Day that Sunday.