'General Hospital' spoilers: Who are Drew and Jason? Franco caught in the middle

There is only one true Jason Morgan in Port Charles, and spoilers for "General Hospital" reveal that fans and the characters will know who Drew is and who actually Jason is.

Billy Miller is currently Jason Morgan and Steve Burton is the original one, but after Betsy's (Deborah Strang) revelation as well as the evidence that is being piled up, it becomes more apparent that Miller's Jason is actually Andrew or Drew.

A number of characters have also said how much Jason has changed since his return to Port Charles. Sonny (Maurice Benard), Sam (Kelly Monaco), and Carly (Laura Wright) all sense that Jason has not been himself recently. This might mean that Jason is really a different person entirely. The man Sam loved and married may actually be Drew.

To add to that, Patient 6 (Steve Burton) has Sonny's phone number. This obviously means he has a connection to his old friend. At the clinic, he could take on a whole group of staff members while on horse tranquilizers and a pen. Only Jason could do such a thing, even though the current Jason could still hold their own and put up a fight.

Another clue laid out was the song Jake (Hudson West) and Danny (T.K. Weaver) sung at Jason's facility. The two kids were singing "My old man came rolling home" instead of "This old man," somehow hinting that the real Jason will be returning to Port Charles.

So far, the one who has been actively figuring everything out was Franco (Roger Howarth). "General Hospital" spoilers indicate that he will feel like he learned what he needed to, and he will want to put the whole twin thing to rest.

He found it difficult to learn that Drew supposedly died, but he can deal with it. Now that Franco knows that Drew was a real person, he can accept the news of his passing and be able to move on. However, little does he know that Drew is actually still alive, as some of what Betsy reveals will be proven wrong.

For now, Franco will try to keep this from Jason and their loved ones. He will think that Jason would want to know that he had a twin, but what he found out might not be what the family wants to be informed of at the moment. Plus, Sam and Jason both hate him, which makes it harder.

He will eventually be at peace with the memories and will move towards a clean slate. Even though he will always struggle with his past, he will be optimistic for the future. While Liz (Rebecca Herbst) will be pleased by this turnaround, there will be some bumps on the road.

Next week, someone will want an explanation from him and there is a chance that this could be about the whole twin thing. There is a big possibility that Sam will be the one asking for answers. She will end up knowing a version of the truth sooner or later. It looks like Franco will be caught dead in the middle of this mess.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.