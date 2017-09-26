'General Hospital' spoilers: Valentin receives mysterious phone call; Patient 6 tries to escape clinic

Franco is getting closer and closer to discovering his past in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

It seems that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) might have to watch his back, as well as his front and his sides in the coming episodes of "General Hospital." Spoilers indicate that a phone call will prompt him to stop by the clinic.

It is possible that this is related to the two Jason's' storyline and fortunately some answers to the questions everyone probably has. What Betsy (Deborah Strang) revealed confirms that this is a tale of twins. It appears that Jason and Steve Burton's character were actually twins and were separated all those years ago.

Yet, Valentin's involvement is one question that has yet to be answered. Spoilers hint that he will be thrust into the drama at the clinic through that mysterious phone call. He will feel that there is a threat following him closely and he has to take care of it. Valentin will believe that his future depends on taking care of this threat.

Speaking of Steve Burton's character, "General Hospital" spoilers for this week indicate that he will cause some trouble and several other characters will be on edge. First off, Sam (Kelly Monaco) has been struggling with Jason's (Billy Miller) health but as she powers through this time, her mother is not exactly pleased.

Scott (Kin Shriner) will meet with Franco (Roger Howarth). Franco has been so obsessed with finding out who his imaginary friend from his childhood is. When they meet, it seems that Scott is not telling Franco the whole story, and even wonders if there are actually two Jason Morgans instead of one.

This brings everything back to the clinic in Russia. Patient 6 (Steve Burton) will try to escape the clinic, running through a dark corridor in the midst of speakers announcing that he is on the loose and the staff needs to watch out for him. Whether or not he manages to escape remains to be seen, but this may only be the beginning.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.