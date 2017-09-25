'General Hospital' spoilers: Valentin and Lulu a couple? Who is responsible for bringing in Patient 6?

Lulu and Valentin may not see eye to eye a lot, but for Charlotte, they will do anything. Twitter/GeneralHospital

As everyone knows, Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Lulu (Emme Rylan) will always have a connection to each other – in the form of their daughter Charlotte (Scarlett Fernandez). Their relationship with each other comes as anything but stable. However, they do stick together when it comes to Charlotte.

"General Hospital" spoilers for upcoming episodes reveal that Lulu will start to warm up towards Valentin. When Charlotte told him that her friend Bailey was diagnosed with scoliosis, it prompted the parents to put their issues aside to give Charlotte and her friend some support.

Lulu saw how Valentin dealt with this issue, and this was where she started to see him in a different light. She even shows some compassion herself when Valentin shared his own journey with scoliosis as well. Could this be the start of the formation of the couple?

Fans will likely hope it is not. Should Lulu and Valentin get together, then it would not only debunk the fact that they should be enemies, but it will also break apart two fan-favorite couples on the show. The tandem of Lulu and Dante (Dominic Zamprogna), and the pair of Valentin and Nina (Michelle Stafford).

Even though Valentin and Nina are the pair that "General Hospital" fans love, it is still possible that Lulu will be drawn towards her baby daddy. This will be even more possible should Oscar (Garren Stitt) end up being Dante's son. Lulu had become obsessed with Charlotte and it ended up putting a strain on their marriage. If she finds out that Dante has a son with someone else, it might not sit well with her.

Nina also has a bit of a jealous streak, and this could also be what leads Valentin back to Lulu. Her marriage to Valentin may seem solid as of now, but she is not one to become a hindrance to Charlotte's happiness. Nina can, however, try and prove Valentin is innocent when it comes to Nikolas' (Tyler Christopher) death for Lulu to be more open regarding custody.

And speaking of Valentin, more "General Hospital" spoilers hint that he may be responsible for bringing in Patient 6 (Steve Burton) to the clinic. He will feel like a threat is closely following him around Port Charles.

There are a few other people that will rip into him at this point. Lulu knows he planned to take care of Ava (Maura West). Laura's (Genie Francis) return to town will cause some problems as well. His lawsuit with Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) will also get a lot more complex.

Griffin (Matt Cohen) will also give him a headache as he grills him about Ava. Ava will also cause a fuss at the clinic. Finn (Michael Easton) and Anna (Finola Hughes) will also be inching closer to the truth. In the midst of all the attacks that will come at him from all angles, there is his connection with Patient 6.

Is he responsible for the mystery person's extended stay at the clinic? Should he be responsible for it, why did he intentionally send Ava there?

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.