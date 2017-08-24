'General Hospital' spoilers: Tyler Christopher shares thoughts on possible Nikolas Cassadine recast; Sonny targeted by mob

Sonny and Alexis in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

"General Hospital" spoilers reveal that Tyler Christopher has some thoughts regarding the possibility of recasting Nikolas Cassadine. Meanwhile, the mob may have one target on their minds, but will put another's life on the line.

As fans of the soap would know, Christopher played Nikolas Cassadine and Connor Bishop on-and-off since 1996. He eventually left the role due to contract negotiations. For some time, he was replaced by Nick Stabile until Nikolas was presumed dead. Rumors circulated that Christopher would return to the role of the golden boy in the Cassadine family since Nikolas' body was never really found.

However, in a surprising announcement, it turns out that Christopher is hopping on board "Days of Our Lives" in an unspecified role. When Christopher was asked by Soap Opera Digest about his thoughts regarding the possibility of Nikolas getting recast, the actor revealed that it would affect him, since he gained a big fan base from portraying that character. Fans will always think of him as Nikolas and no one else.

Shifting to events on-screen, spoilers reveal that the mob will be coming after Sonny (Maurice Benard). Sonny wants to leave the mob and he feels like he can really do that. He wants to build a life for himself without those connections. Unfortunately, his big move towards that goal will cause some trouble, especially for Jason (Billy Miller).

Sonny's decision to leave the mob will trigger an all-out war, and he will have to count on Jason to help him put a stop to all this. They are caught in a standoff with another man and just before the shooting starts, Sam (Kelly Monaco) will suddenly come in – her worst fears having been realized. As the shooting starts, it seems that Jason will take a bullet for Sonny, and he will be rushed to the hospital for surgery.

Sam is not exactly on the best of terms with Sonny, but she will put her issues aside and team up with him to get Jason to the hospital. Sam will start to worry, but fortunately Jason will pull through. However, there might be more trouble ahead once Steve Burton steps in with his character.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 3 p.m. EDT on ABC.