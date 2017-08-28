'General Hospital' spoilers: The return of familiar faces and a blood test

Kiki catches Dillon's eye in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

A little shake up is happening in Port Charles, as some characters are coming back and some might be skipping town. Spoilers for "General Hospital" revealed that these familiar faces are going to make things a little more interesting.

Magic Milo Giambetti (Drew Cheetwood), along with Quinn Danvers (Jennifer Bassey), and Marisol are back at Port Charles to stir things up. This brings fans to speculate as to how they could tie themselves in with the current storylines that are happening. For Milo, this may be a chance for fans to catch him off the stage and spend some time with his love Epiphany Johnson (Sonya Eddy).

Marisol, on the other hand, will return with her parents. She was last seen during the hospital bomb threat. It remains to be seen why she is back in town, but her encounter with Griffin (Matt Cohen) might prove to be an interesting one for the two characters.

As for Quinn Danvers, her return might mean that Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Amy's (Risa Dorken Clark) ruse might blow up in their faces. Nathan has not told Maxie (Kirsten Storms) the truth yet, and Quinn might put their ruse in danger. Robert Curtis Brown (Raymond Berlin) will also return to finish what's left regarding the storyline with his daughter Hayden (Rebecca Budig).

Alla Korot, who portrayed Stacy Sloan in "General Hospital: Night Shift," is also coming to Port Charles. However, her character remains a mystery, which brings fans to speculate what her purpose could be in coming to town.

While those characters have yet to come into the picture, a big truth bomb is about to drop for a few other citizens. Spoilers teased that a big revelation might come in concerning Jason (Billy Miller). Before he went into surgery, he had to do some blood tests, and it could probably reveal that Jason is not the biological father of Danny (Casey Lambert) and that he is not a Quartermaine at all either.

How could this happen? As far as everyone knows, the show has worked tirelessly to prove that Jake is actually Jason Morgan by matching his blood to the criminal database. This could be reworked to make it seem like Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) may have hacked into it to change it.

The program on Spinelli's (Bradford Anderson) computer did the face-matching for Jason's bone structure. Should Billy Miller's Jason be merely an identical twin to Steve Burton's Jason, then that could be solved. Still, this could be tricky.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.