'General Hospital' spoilers: Steve Burton's character may be a twin, Nathan and Maxie face some drama

Maxie is bound to find out what Nathan and Amy are hiding in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

Steve Burton's return to "General Hospital" has fans speculating about what part he will play. It seems that the episodes in the coming months are slowly coming around to revealing just that.

Spoilers suggested that Burton's character may actually be a twin while Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) are up for a bit of a tough time ahead.

As everyone knows, Burton is known for being the original Jason Morgan/Quartermaine in the soap, which is currently being played by Billy Miller. However, with the two actors being around, and Burton having started filming his scenes for the show already, fans are wondering what character he will portray since Miller is already playing Jason. Could Burton's character turn out to be a twin?

The show's writers are most likely revisiting the past characters' histories and making little tweaks to the events that happened before. This is to make it fit into Miller's Jason and Franco (Roger Howarth)'s storylines. Fans know that Jason and Franco are two characters who are often butting heads with each other. "General Hospital" fans know that if two characters are often going at it, they are most likely related.

With this in mind, does this mean Helena Cassadine (Constance Towers) is behind this particular plot? She previously placed a curse on Sam (Kelly Monaco) before she died. Burton's character may be the twin Jason never knew he had, or possibly, Miller's Jason is not actually Jason at all.

Meanwhile, other "General Hospital" spoilers revealed that Nathan and Maxie will be having some baby drama. Nathan has been keeping up the ruse with Amy (Risa Dorken) for a while, but their plan is bound to blow up in their faces and that includes Maxie finding out. Once she does find out, she will feel relieved but hurt at the same time.

Nathan may not have been cheating on her, but he has kept her in the dark about what he is doing with Amy. It was not as if his secret was even harmful in the first place. He was only trying to help Amy and her brother out.

Nevertheless, Maxie will be hurt that Nathan has kept this from her. She will feel that Nathan should have let her handle the big reveal. He might not be sure why he lied for so long. Despite having many opportunities to tell her the truth, he just could not do it.

In his defense, he might say that he has felt distant with Maxie since she left town, and their long distance relationship could cause a bit of a rift between them. Luckily, since Maxie will be staying in Port Charles, they will have a chance to reconnect and work through their issues.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on CBS.