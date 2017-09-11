'General Hospital' spoilers: Spinelli pays Jason a visit to show support; Valentin opens up to Nina

Nina and Valentin are back together in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

For several residents of Port Charles, their lives are about to be turned upside down thanks to the arrival of a much-awaited face.

Spoilers for "General Hospital" in the coming weeks indicate that Spinelli (Bradford Anderson) is going to be in for quite a surprise after he shows up to support Jason (Billy Miller) in the hospital.

He will learn about Jason's condition at the hospital first. Spinelli feels like he should be there by his friend's side. He will have a rough time just by seeing Jason's comatose state, and he does not like seeing Jason's loved ones in pain. Spinelli will wonder what he could do to make things a little easier, but it appears Jason only needs some time to heal, whether it may be a short while or a long time.

Jason will eventually be taken to a long-term medical facility to be monitored and taken care of until he is back on his feet. With Jason being sent there in mind, this paves the way for Steve Burton's character to come in. He will first appear next week and fans can expect his character to encounter Spinelli. The two of them will have a few scenes together, and spoilers hint that Spinelli will even pitch in to get to the truth.

Meanwhile, more spoilers for "General Hospital" suggest that Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) will open up to Nina (Michelle Stafford). The two of them will sit down and tell each other what is really going on. Now that the two of them are back together, Valentin will want to make things right this time. What Valentin will tell Nina might have something to do with his deal with Ava (Maura West).

Nina will be impressed at Valentin's efforts to keep her informed about what is going on. However, his association with Ava may lead to some trouble down the road.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays, 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.