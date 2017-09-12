'General Hospital' spoilers: More character returns and exits; Laura seeks justice

Franco's career may hit an unexpected bump in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

More characters are heading back to Port Charles in the coming episodes of "General Hospital" while some might be popping in less or even leaving.

Spoilers suggest that there are a few characters who will be popping back in for certain storylines. First off, the much-awaited return of Steve Burton whose character is still kept under wraps despite theories pointing out that he will be Jason. He will first appear in next week's episodes.

According to the soap's executive producer Frank Valentini, Steve Burton's character's storyline will play out over a period of nine months. This means that he will be sticking around Port Charles for quite a while.

Bradford Anderson, who plays Spinelli, will also be popping back in for Jason (Billy Miller). He will come back to Port Charles to also be there for Sam (Kelly Monaco) and fans should expect to see him encounter Burton's character next week. Stephen A. Smith, who plays Brick, will be coming back as Sonny's (Maurice Benard) surveillance expert as well.

As previously reported, Drew Cheetwood, who plays Milo, will be coming back for several episodes. Alla Korot will also be coming to Port Charles in an unspecified role. Derk Cheetwood, who plays Max, will be coming in and out of Port Charles in the upcoming episodes. Debra Strang will play Betsy, Franco's adoptive mother.

In line with returns and new arrivals, Robert Palmer Watkins, who plays Dillon, might be dropped to a recurring status on the show, or might be let go of the show overall. Should he not return to the show, then his last scenes will be in December.

Moving back on-screen, more spoilers for "General Hospital" indicate that Laura (Genie Francis) will return to Port Charles along with Kevin (John Lindstrom). After getting Spencer (Nicholas Bechtel) settled down at school, they will go home and they will be in for some shocking news once they arrive.

Laura will learn that Ava (Maura West) is about to withdraw her statement against Valentin (James Patrick Stuart). This obviously means Spencer's civil suit will be in for quite a bind, and Laura will be furious. She will worry that she will never be able to get justice for Nikolas' (Tyler Christopher) death. Laura may have expected to drop some bombshells herself, but unfortunately that is not the case anymore.

Laura will try to come up with a way to resolve this, but to no avail. Kevin will be there to support her through this time though, and that seems to be the only upside to this drama. She will also be worried about Valentin's involvement in Charlotte's (Scarlett Fernandez) life, and she will be shocked when she realizes that Lulu (Emme Rylan) is softening up towards Valentin.

Either way, Laura is back to stir up some trouble, but Valentin is following up with trouble of his own as well.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays, 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.