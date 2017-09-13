'General Hospital' spoilers: Maxie exposes Nathan as Man Landers; Franco confronts Heather, looks for answers

Alexis may have heard something she was not supposed to in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

Things done out of desperation can either go very well or could turn out a disaster. In upcoming episodes of "General Hospital," spoilers reveal that Maxie (Kristen Storms) may be in a bind at work.

Maxie wants to come back to Crimson but there is a challenge coming her way. Nina (Michelle Stafford) just might rehire her if she can provide something that only she can give. Nina will naturally expect something impressive or Maxie will not be hired. Naturally, one of the things that comes to Maxie's mind right away is Nathan (Ryan Paevey) and Amy's (Risa Dorken) plan. If Crimson can get the scoop of the man behind the mask, then they will get a lot of buzz.

However, that plan also has some setbacks. Nina knows about what Nathan and Amy are trying to do, so she knows that he wants to protect his identity. Whatever Maxie plans to do, spoilers say that Nina might not be so pleased. Should Maxie try and expose Nathan as Man Landers, Nina might say that it is not what she had in mind. She might also say that she has no intention of betraying Nathan by revealing his name on the paper.

On the other side of Port Charles, spoilers indicate that Franco (Roger Howarth) continues his search for the real story but it will lead him down a dangerous path. He is not aware of the consequences of what he is trying to dig up. Either way, he will continue looking for answers when he confronts Heather (Robin Mattson).

Heather previously claimed that Franco and Jason (Billy Miller) were twins, but she later took that back. Now, Franco cannot help but wonder if there was some truth to what she said. He will think that he still needs to talk to her about it. It is likely that Heather might avoid him when this happens. She is not exactly known for being honest, so this might leave Franco more confused than ever.

More spoilers reveal that Franco will not know what to believe. He will try to piece everything together to find out the whole story. Obviously, there are some clues that Franco may miss out. Steve Burton's anticipated return is next week, but Franco is still unaware. Burton returning might mean that the two Jasons are twins. That might seem more realistic, but Franco still will not know why he was photographed with only one of them. The answer will come in time as this plays out.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.