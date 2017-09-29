'General Hospital' spoilers: Jason vs. Drew for Sam and kids; Sharon kills Zack, frames Nelle?

Jason is finally awake in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

"General Hospital" spoilers reveal that the whole twin drama will escalate once everyone knows who Jason and Drew really are based from the Jason everyone knows at the moment.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) will finally feel like there is still hope for Jason (Billy Miller). She will feel that their family can start over and keep away from danger. There will be some happy moments for her next week. Sam will be convinced that things are smooth sailing for them moving forward, but that is unfortunately not the case.

The twin thing will leave her with more questions about the past few years. Jason himself will also wonder what the real story is behind everything that has gone on. For all Sam knows, Jason is actually Drew, and Drew is the one raising the real Jason's son and being a devoted man to his wife. When Patient 6 (Steve Burton) inevitably arrives in Port Charles, the drama that will stir up will change his life, Jason's life, as well as Sam's.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny (Maurice Benard) will also be involved along with other characters, but it will not hit them as hard as it will for the three. Should Burton's Jason be the real one, then he has no knowledge of what Franco (Roger Howarth) just learned. Burton's Jason will return to the news that he actually has a twin, and he will end up trying to cope with the fact that Drew took his place with his kids and Sam's heart.

Obviously, it is impossible that Drew pulled this kind of scheme off. There is a chance that Helena (Constance Towers) is behind all this. Of course, Drew will want to protect the life he made for himself, especially as Scout is also involved. Expect Jason and Drew to get into heated conflict, but Jason might eventually see that Sam and Drew are content with each other. He might choose to bow out too.

Meanwhile, troubles concerning murder are also in the air for some Port Charles residents. "General Hospital" spoilers indicate that Nelle (Chloe Lanier) is in hot water thanks to Zack's sister Sharon (Brea Bee). Sharon is determined to make Nelle pay, but everyone knows that there is something that does not make any sense.

For one, Sharon seems to be a shady person, and many fans do not believe the tears and accusations that she puts out.

Nelle appeared to be genuinely distraught with what happened to Zack as well as the thought of losing Michael (Chad Duell). She had chances at money and at gifts, but she turned them all down. Nelle could have blackmailed Sonny for some money after pretending to sleep with him. She could have also taken Jax's (Ingo Rademacher) offer to leave town in exchange for a sum too, but she did not. Michael also put Nelle up for a job at ELQ, but she also turned that down. If Nelle was a gold digger, then why would she have turned these down?

Sharon implied that Nelle was turning Zack against his family and claims that she convinced Zack that they all thought his fiancée was not right. Sharon then added that it was false, but Nelle was probably right.

What Sharon is implying certainly does not hold any water. There is a big chance that she may be the guilty one. She may have wanted to get the full inheritance from their parents, so she killed Zack and framed Nelle for it. Then again, Sharon may have been aiming to kill Nelle but it was Zack that suffered, leading her to blame Nelle for her foiled plan.

However, in the world of television drama, Zack may have also faked his death in order to get away from his family. Either way, Nelle is the innocent one here.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.