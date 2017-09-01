'General Hospital' spoilers: Jake asks Franco about photos; Finn receives crushing news

Questions about the past and dreams being placed in the back burner for residents of Port Charles are just a few spoilers for upcoming episodes of "General Hospital." Spoilers indicated that Franco (Roger Howarth) will be a little wound up with Jake (Hudson West), while Finn (Michael Easton) will receive some news that might just break his heart.

It seems that the past might be haunting Franco this time around as Jake tries to figure this whole mystery out. Spoilers revealed that while Jake may be content with Franco's explanation about the painting, he will start asking questions about the photographs. His questions will start making Franco a little uneasy, especially when Jake asks about the other boy in what seems like his childhood photo.

Fans of "General Hospital" know that this is already the start of Steve Burton's return to the show. More clues will continue to come out as this storyline starts rolling. Franco will ask Scott (Kin Shriner) for his help. This could possibly be about his memories, especially his need to know who the other boy in the photo is. Unfortunately, Scott will not have the answers he wants and they might all reach a dead end, at least for now.

Meanwhile, spoilers for next week revealed that Finn will be receiving some difficult news. It seems like he will have to give up on his dream. It is possible that Hayden (Rebecca Budig) will be the one to deliver the bad news. She might tell him that he needs to move on. She is not going to come back, so Finn may have to pursue a new path.

In the midst of the intrigue and the bad news, some good news is on the way for Kiki (Hayley Erin). She will be offered a great opportunity and it is possible that Dr. Bensch (James DePaiva) is the one behind this. He will definitely be involved in Kiki's new storyline though, so it seems likely. Kiki is moving forward in her career goals, which could definitely bring some surprises ahead for her.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. on ABC.