'General Hospital' spoilers: Griffin rescues Ava; identity of Patient 6 revealed

Patient 6 is revealed to be Jason's twin in "General Hospital." Twitter/GeneralHospital

Heroic rescues are about to happen in St. Petersburg in an upcoming episode of "General Hospital." Spoilers indicate that Ava (Maura West) will begin to realize that the clinic is not exactly what it seems.

The surroundings seem to be pleasant, but it turns out that the clinic is not as pleasant as it appears to be. She learned from Patient 6 (Steve Burton) that he is being held hostage in the clinic and now she cannot help but be concerned about her own stay. She could become a prisoner in the facility as well.

Knowing this, the staff will keep on using threats to control her. However, spoilers reveal that Ava will end up taking things too far, and she might not be able to undergo surgery because of it. She simply cannot walk out of the place and head back to Port Charles either. Should she know too much, her life will be at stake.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) sent Ava to the same clinic where Patient 6 is staying, so there is obviously some sort of connection. Ava has to be careful otherwise she might end up six feet under.

As things take a turn for the worst, Griffin (Matt Cohen) will decide that he cannot wait any longer. He will get more worried about what could happen to her if he does not do something about it. He will have to give an explanation and possibly shift some questions to another direction as he tries to hide the truth. He might decide to surprise Ava at the clinic, while trying not to admit his feelings for her. Of course, Ava might not care about that since her life could be in danger. She might just want Griffin's help to get her out.

Griffin will pull off a heroic rescue next week, saving Ava from a terrible situation. His actions will certainly set up a romance between the two.

Meanwhile, more "General Hospital" spoilers reveal the true identity of Patient 6, who is also the scarecrow monster at Cassadine Island that the young Jake Webber (Hudson West) is referring to. Patient 6 goes by the name of Andrew or Drew, who is also Jason Morgan's (Billy Miller) twin brother.

Everyone knows that Franco (Roger Howarth) has been obsessed with Jason, especially when Jake pointed out that his supposed imaginary friend from his childhood looked very much like his father.

This sent Franco on a search for answers as to who that child was. He tried asking his mother Heather (Robin Mattson) but ended up getting brushed off. Betsy (Deborah Strang) eventually caved in and revealed that his "imaginary friend" was actually a twin, a boy she raised as Franco's brother.

As to how Franco will take the news remains to be seen, but this is certainly one hell of a shocker for him.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.