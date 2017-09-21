'General Hospital' spoilers: Franco turns to Betsy for answers; Sam's eventual encounter with Patient 6

Franco will face his past in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

Franco (Roger Howarth) is inching towards the truth, and he is close to getting it. Spoilers for "General Hospital" reveal that he will go on a mission to find his past with Jason Morgan (Billy Miller). He found a photo of himself when he was a kid, posing with Morgan. The two boys are dressed in the same manner which is a detail that Franco found to be unusual.

Franco will decide to go to the person who might know more about the photo and that person is his adoptive mother Betsy (Deborah Strang). He will want to know why he was with Jason in the photo and most especially that they were dressed in the same way as if they were twins.

Despite distraught, Betsy will tell him that it is time that she told him the truth about his past. She did warn him not to look for answers that he may not be prepared to hear. That boy in the photo will turn out to be Patient 6 (Steve Burton) at the clinic.

And speaking of Patient 6, "General Hospital" spoilers indicate that his arrival at Port Charles will not only shock Franco, but Sam (Kelly Monaco) as well.

First, Sam will have some worries about Jason when he gets settled into this new facility to recover. The only way for her to calm down is for her to able to see Jason open his eyes. That will happen eventually but she might have to stew in these fears for a little while.

Unfortunately, despite trying to stay strong for Jason, Sam will lose hope. She might think that Jason will have to stay there until he dies. Yet, that is not the only thing that might get a rise out of her.

When she encounters Patient 6 at one point or another, Sam will be in for quite a shock. She might go off the wall again like she did with Sonny (Maurice Benard), or she could see the original Jason as an impostor and a threat. It is also likely that it could go about a different direction altogether; Miller's Jason will wake up in the midst of all this and go home.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.