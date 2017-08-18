Entertainment
'General Hospital' spoilers, cast news: Steve Burton starts filming scenes; Roger Howarth returns

Denise Nequinto

Griffin (Matt Cohen) and Ava (Maura West) go on a picnic in "General Hospital"Twitter/GeneralHospital

A lot of stars are returning to Port Charles, and some of them have already started filming. Spoilers for "General Hospital" indicate that Steve Burton is not only back on the show, but he has also commenced filming his scenes. Roger Howarth will also make a return to the soap. 

Maurice Benard, who plays the Corinthos head Sonny, took to Twitter to give a warm welcome to Steve Burton, who has already started to film his scenes on the show. Fans of the soap were naturally ecstatic to see Burton come back, but it does pose a question as to what character he would be playing? Will he be reprising his role as the original Jason Quartermaine/Morgan? Or will he play another character entirely? It is possible in the soap opera world after all. 

Spoilers reveal that Sam Morgan (Kelly Monaco) is weak, recovering from a parasitic disease. Sam also happens to be married to the man she thinks is Jason (Billy Miller), with whom they have one son together, named Scout. Naturally, Carly Corinthos (Laura Wright) will find out, but how she will take it remains to be uncertain. She could either take it really well or not. 

Another actor is also making their return to the show. Roger Howarth will be reprising his role as Franco Baldwin and he is up for one steamy storyline with Liz Webber (Rebecca Herbst). The news was confirmed by one of the show's writers, Shelly Altman, and fans will be glad to see him back in the role. 

As everyone knows, Franco is in love with Liz, and has turned into a really good friend to her and a role model to Liz's son Jake Webber (Hudson West) despite Jason's dislike for him. He was last seen moving in with Liz and her three children before suddenly disappearing. Now that Howarth is back, it is more than likely that their storyline will pick up where it left off. 

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC. 

