'General Hospital' spoilers: Anna targets Valentin; Maurice Benard says Steve Burton is Jason Morgan

The mystery of the missing jewelry continues in "General Hospital" Twitter/GeneralHospital

The mystery of who stole the diamond continues in upcoming episodes of "General Hospital." Spoilers suggested that Anna (Finola Hughes) is coming after Valentin (James Patrick Stuart), believing that he may be connected to the stolen gem. Anna is a little torn about how she sees Valentin as a person, but she knows that he is up to something and she wants to find out what that is.

A very expensive necklace is missing in Morocco, and Valentin may be involved in that one too. On the other hand, if Valentin is involved in that heist, he would be putting his relationship with Nina (Michelle Stafford) in jeopardy, but perhaps that is a risk he is willing to take. Valentin does not exactly make the best decisions, but trouble is definitely ahead.

It is possible that Valentin could be working with someone on this supposed heist. Could that person be Nikolas Cassadine (Tyler Christopher)? A theory suggests that Valentin helped Nikolas fake his death and they have been working together on a secret project. There is a flaw to that theory, however, as there would be a need to recast Nikolas as Tyler Christopher has signed on to "Days of Our Lives." To date, there have been no plans on recasting the character.

Meanwhile, other "General Hospital" spoilers confirmed what most of the fans have been wanting to see regarding Steve Burton's return to the show. Maurice Benard, who plays Sonny Corinthos, replied to a fan's question about Burton's Jason, and if he preferred him in the character. Benard simply replied that Burton is Jason Morgan.

It seems that Benard knows, without a doubt, that Burton is reprising his role as the original Jason on the show. It might take a while for that big reveal, but Benard's response might give some reassurance. Besides, most fans agree that there is no other character for Burton but Jason. Benard also hinted about what to expect in the coming episodes of the show.

When asked by another fan about his upcoming storyline with the two Jasons, Benard said that it is very interesting, without giving away any other details. When asked about the moment when Sonny will meet Burton's character, Benard teased that fans will be in for a surprising reaction.

"General Hospital" airs Mondays to Fridays at 2 p.m. EDT on ABC.