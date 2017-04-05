GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X card specs review: New graphics card features TwinFrozr VI cooling technology, three overclocking modes

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The next big thing from computer hardware company MSI has been announced, highlighting the offering's outstanding specs, which has caused excitement among gamers all around the world.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X card with reduced noise output and power draw is one of the most highly anticipated custom-designed MSI cards from the GTX 1080 Ti series, as reported on TechPowerUp. The TwinFrozr VI cooling technology, which was introduced in the GTX 1080 Gaming series, now comes in a 2.5-slot design that holds a beefier heat sink and cooling system. According to TechPowerUp, the TwinFrozr VI is also paired with a custom-designed printed circuit board (PCB) that "draws power from a pair of 8-pin power connectors."

Anthony Garreffa of TweakTown has been testing the new graphics card and said that MSI has "a monster in its hands," performance wise. Just like its predecessors, the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X card still has three overclocking modes: Silent, Gaming, and OC modes.

The Silent mode has a base clock speed of 1480/1582 MHz on the graphics processing unit (GPU) and 11000 MHz on the 11 GB of GDDR5X. On the other hand, the Gaming mode features an increased clock speed of 1544/1657 MHz on the GPU and 11016 MHz on the GDDR5X. Lastly, for the OC mode, it has a clock speed of 1569/1683 MHz on the GPU and 11124 MHz on the GDDR5X.

The GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Gaming X graphics card also boasts smooth heat pipes that maximize heat transfer, Zero Frozr technology that reduces fan noise, and airflow control that utilizes technology deflectors in maintaining overall low temperature. A complete list of its specs is available on the official MSI website.

As with the card's appearance, MSI has slightly changed the design as the new graphics card does not look as lengthy as the older models. However, it still sports the usual black-and-red color scheme.



