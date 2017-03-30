'Gears of War 4' news: Game to adopt 'Seasons' setup; updated skill-based algorithm introduced
The third-person shooter game "Gears of War" has been one of the best-selling franchises on Xbox, and over the past few months, game developer The Coalition has been making several improvements to "Gears of War 4," which was launched back in October 2016.
The new improvements include adopting a "Season" setup, which is also being used in the "Halo 5" video game, according to GameSpot.
"A Season is a period of time (usually a few months) where you can earn your rank through placement matches, and then go up (or down) based on performance," the team explains on a blog on GearsofWar.com. The player's rank will go back to zero at the end of a Season, so he will have to regain his Skill Rating by improving his skill over time and going through another set of placement matches. The player will also gain new rewards depending on his tier rating. These include new weapon skin sets for Bronze, Silver, Gold, Onyx, and Diamond ranks.
"With the launch of Seasons on the way, we'll also be introducing an updated skill based algorithm into Gears of War 4 to further improve the quality of our Ranking System," the blog also states. The updated version of the Skill Ratings feature is said to improve the accuracy of the player's Tier Placements and will better take into account his Skill over time.
The Coalition is also working on a new update for its stats system, which will make the Ranking System more understandable for the players.
The game has received good reviews from critics since its launch last year. According to IGN's review, it "brilliantly executes on a variety-packed campaign and meaty multiplayer suite." The verdict even compared it to "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in terms of their similar narrative structures.
"Gears of War 4" is available for Xbox One and Windows 10.
