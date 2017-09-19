'Games of Thrones' season 8 plot rumors, premiere date news: Actor teases major death and twist

Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldau from the HBO series "Game of Thrones" arrives as a guest at the premiere of the new film "Oblivion" in Hollywood, California April 10, 2013. Reuters/Fred Prouser

One of the stars of the popular HBO show hinted a massive twist in "Game of Thrones" season 8. Actor Nikolaj Coster-Waldu, who plays Jaime Lannister, predicted a terrifying spoiler regarding a major character death in the highly-anticipated final season.

The seventh season revealed that Jaime had sensationally cut ties with his sister, Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey) and headed north to join the fight against the White Walkers. His decision was a brave act of rebellion, as he might likely team up with Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) and Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

However, Coster-Waldu suggested that his character could meet an inevitable death in the battle against the Night King (Vladimir Furdik) and his 100,000-strong army of the undead. In an interview with Esquire, the 47-year-old actor hinted: "The fear is that I would be turned into one of those undead. That would suck. You know some of the main characters are going to get turned."

Sharing his hopes about Jaime's fate on "Game of Thrones" season 8, he gushed: "There are going to be some blue-eyed main characters running around. And, god, I hope it's not me." He added that taking the role of the White Walkers was not easy, referring to the three-hour makeup session to achieve its look.

Discussing the bold act of Jaime to join the "good" side, Coster-Waldu said that the character truly believes that "we all have to fight this thing. This is humanity at stake. We'll either have living or dead conquering the world." His words could suggest that Jon and Daenerys will accept his offer to help fight the White Walkers.

It also hints that this could be the greatest twist for his character after seven seasons, being transformed from a villain to an unexpected hero. In the meantime, there's no exact date yet on when "Game of Thrones" season 8 will hit the small screens.

According to The Hollywood Reporter sources, the production on the final season may take too long, running from October to as late as August 2018. The revelation somehow could mean that the return of the six-episode "Game of Thrones" season 8 could be in 2019, with more than a 16-month gap between it and the previous season.

Nevertheless, the network has not confirmed nor denied the release date rumors yet. HBO Programming President Casey Bloys explained that the production team is still trying to figure out a timeline for the shoot and how much time the special effects process takes. He went on to say, "As shows get bigger and more complicated, I have to follow the producers' lead and let go of, 'It'd be nice to have it every year.'"