'Game of Thrones' video game listed by Target confirmed 'not a real product'

Leovic Arceta

The rumor about a Bethesda "Game of Thrones" video game has been confirmed to be false.Facebook/ GameOfThrones

After retail store Target included in its online listing a product named "Bethesda: Game of Thrones," fans started getting their hopes up that a massive, open world role playing game (RPG) set in the world of Westeros was under development. Sadly, these hopes were quickly crushed, as a representative from Target has come forward to let everyone know that the said game in the listing was not a real product.

The store's listing included a blank page with the said title, which has since been taken down. After rumors started circulating about the alleged game, a member of the communications team at Target, Lee Henderson, released a short but blunt statement about the matter. "This is not a real product – we're sorry for any confusion," said Henderson to ComicBook.com.

Bethesda would have been a good fit to develop a game based on the rich and deep lore of the "Game of Thrones" book and television series. The company has been behind some of the most successful open world RPGs which are set in the medieval ages.

A "Game of Thrones" game along the lines of Bethesda's popular titles like "Skyrim," "Oblivion," and "The Elder Scrolls" online would have been a great treat for both fans of the series and video game fanatics.

There has only been two official "Game of Thrones" video games released. The first one was Atlus' "Game of Thrones" RPG released in 2012 for Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360. The game was released to mixed critical reviews and didn't live up to the show's massive popularity.

The second game was an episodic game from Telltale released in 2014. The game received mixed to positive reviews, and still did not quite gain the expected popularity.

Another game was announced way back in 2012 to be in development. Titled "Game of Thrones: Seven Kingdoms," the game is a massively multiplayer online RPG based on the television series. However, there has been no updates about its development.

