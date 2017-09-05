'Game of Thrones' video game by 'Skyrim' developers allegedly 'fake'

Fans of both video games and shows alike were somewhat stoked at the possibility of a "Game of Thrones" video game being developed by none other than role-playing game developer Bethesda Softworks, popularly known for their successful "The Elder Scrolls" and "Fallout" series. This was due to a page (now taken down) on Target's website with a title/header showing "Bethesda: Game of Thrones" in a category labeled as "featured products."

However, there are no labels specifying that it was a video game, only the fact that Bethesda is a video game developer.

Todd Howard, Director and Executive Producer of Bethesda Game Studios Wikipedia/Matt Grandstaff (Bethesda Softworks)

According to Todd Howard, director and executive producer at Bethesda Game Studios, Bethesda has been developing at least three video games, the names of which have yet to be revealed. Two of the said video games are on the usual scale of what they do, although "bigger."

He also somewhat hinted at a familiar project in which he stated, in an interview with Glixel, "We need to not look too hard at what's working well for other people. The game we're doing is a very different style game, unique in the space. There isn't something else we're looking at for style." This was picked up by several gaming news websites as well as gamers perhaps further strengthening the speculations.

An official statement from one of Target's spokespersons, however, shut down the rumor as it stated, "This is not a real product – we're sorry for any confusion." This ultimately ended the rumor for fans of both media hoping for a video game adaptation of the show or the book series of "A Song of Ice and Fire," which is the basis of the popular HBO TV series.

GameSpot also pointed out that Target pages can be faked or spoofed. The publication was able to gather evidence showing another "Game of Thrones" listing posted under Rockstar Games, which is another developer of open-world games like Bethesda and is known for their "Grand Theft Auto" series.

This could mean that there may not be, in fact, an open-world "Game of Thrones" video game being developed as of now. Still, many gamers remain optimistic and prays that a "Game of Thrones" open-world RPG would be introduced sometime in the future.