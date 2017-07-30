'Game of Thrones' spin-offs release date news: HBO boss puts prequels on the back burner
"Game of Thrones" fans will have to wait a bit longer for the spin-offs. HBO programming president Casey Bloys has confirmed that they will not air until at least a year after the fantasy series' final season.
At the Television Critics Association summer press tour on Wednesday, July 26, Bloys explained that HBO does not have any desire to draw attention away from the last two seasons of "Game of Thrones." Therefore, the spin-offs will be put on the back burner for the meantime.
"The No. 1 priority in all of this is the final season of 'Game of Thrones,'" The Hollywood Reporter quoted Bloys. "I don't want to do anything with a spinoff or anything that detracts or distracts from that. That season will happen, and my guess is it would be at least a year before you saw anything else."
Nonetheless, "Game of Thrones" author George R. R. Martin shed some light on the planned spin-offs. He said all of the upcoming projects would serve as prequels and reiterated that it will not be about Robert Baratheon's Rebellion or the "Tales of Dunk and Egg." Also, none of the projects would feature characters from the hit fantasy drama.
As announced in May, HBO has commissioned screenwriters Carly Wray, Jane Goldman, Brian Helgeland, Max Borenstein and a fifth yet-to-be-announced writer to develop five different spin-offs. All of the writers are said to be working individually with Martin.
Meanwhile, the next episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 will finally feature the meeting fans have all been waiting for. In "The Queen's Justice," the King in the North, Jon Snow (Kit Harington), alongside Ser Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham) will arrive at House Targaryen's stronghold, Dragonstone.
"Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) holds court. Cersei (Lena Headey) returns a gift. Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) learns from his mistakes," the episode's official synopsis reads.
The third episode of "Game of Thrones" season 7 is set to air on Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. EDT on HBO.
